Moffett Nathanson Boosts ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $50.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective raised by Moffett Nathanson from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VIAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. 474,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,784,182. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.