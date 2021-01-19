(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.09

Shares of (MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.09 and traded as high as $81.97. (MOG.A) shares last traded at $79.07, with a volume of 115,864 shares traded.

MOG.A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of (MOG.A) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded (MOG.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upgraded (MOG.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of (MOG.A) in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 988.50 and a beta of 1.56.

(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.50 million. (MOG.A) had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Research analysts anticipate that (MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About (MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

