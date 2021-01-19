Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s previous close.

MHK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.43.

Shares of MHK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,501,000 after buying an additional 1,030,626 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

