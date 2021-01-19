Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

MTEM stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,240,053.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,855,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,990,745.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 280,000 shares of company stock worth $2,616,000 in the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

