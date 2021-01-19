Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 48.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,997,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 734,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.05. 368,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,372,920. The company has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

