MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,894 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.51% of MongoDB worth $110,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after buying an additional 1,365,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after buying an additional 80,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,254,000 after buying an additional 79,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $64,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $6.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.00. 595,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,067. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $399.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.50.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total value of $8,728,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,393,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total value of $157,643.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $52,998,296. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

