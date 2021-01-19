Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $102.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $99.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.61.

MNST stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.45. 60,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,700. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,534 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $637,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 340.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $6,493,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

