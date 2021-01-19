Morgan Stanley Acquires 14,467 Shares of Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.14% of Great Elm Capital worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Great Elm Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 98.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Great Elm Capital Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.