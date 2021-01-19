Morgan Stanley Acquires New Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,369,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,241,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $8,181,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $6,915,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

BNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

