Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) a €36.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DUE. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €33.32 ($39.20).

ETR DUE opened at €33.56 ($39.48) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 63.30. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 1 year high of €34.66 ($40.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) Company Profile

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

