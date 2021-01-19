Morgan Stanley Boosts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $36.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s previous close.

USFD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE:USFD traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $34.61. 65,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,380. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. US Foods has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 118.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.