Morgan Stanley Buys 37,840 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 1,405.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of OneWater Marine worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ONEW opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.84 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.