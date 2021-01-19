Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNED. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 79,402 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 42,435 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,142.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,328 shares of company stock worth $672,999. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNED opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

