Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 716.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Tilly’s worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 415,170 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 827,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 355,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 107,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $310.90 million, a PE ratio of -80.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.08 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.