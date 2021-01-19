Morgan Stanley Increases Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $122.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.17. 25,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,290. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.80. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $352,315.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,735 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,674,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 17.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,479,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

