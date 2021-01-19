Morgan Stanley Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALV. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Pareto Securities raised shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.81.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $95.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.45.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $152,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after buying an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Autoliv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.