Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $244,000.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,301 shares of company stock worth $519,750. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

HCSG stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $33.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

