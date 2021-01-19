Morgan Stanley Raises Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $169.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTCH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.90.

Shares of MTCH opened at $150.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,325 shares of company stock worth $6,134,446 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Match Group by 126.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Match Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

