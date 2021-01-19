Morgan Stanley Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $40.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Targa Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.11.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $41.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 544,091 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,181 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,672,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after acquiring an additional 200,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 136,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.