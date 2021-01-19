Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OUKPY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OUKPY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.16. 13,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,000. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

