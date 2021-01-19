Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ING Group raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.43. 4,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92. Randstad has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.