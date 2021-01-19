Morgan Stanley Sells 21,361 Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,175,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $6,300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OVID shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

