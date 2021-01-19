Morris Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,512,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,439,535. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Several research firms have commented on ET. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

