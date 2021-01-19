Morris Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 2.1% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.36. 1,431,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,830. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.63.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.