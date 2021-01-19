Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 491 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.2% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $280,017,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $192,228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,887,000 after acquiring an additional 427,229 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after buying an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $477.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

