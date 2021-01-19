Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,914.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $43.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,163.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,143.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,879.61. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $45.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

