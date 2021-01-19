Morris Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. Atlantic Securities began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.31. 3,910,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,381. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.