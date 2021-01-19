MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.76

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.97. MoSys shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $10.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

MoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.