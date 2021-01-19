MotaCoin Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $203,441.26 and $499.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00045852 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net.

MotaCoin Coin Trading

MotaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

