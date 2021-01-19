Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stake Increased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,975 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Movado Group worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 36.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 212.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 77,279 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the third quarter worth $624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 536,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 62.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.03. 210,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $487.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $169.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

