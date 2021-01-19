Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Shares of MOV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.99. 2,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,080. The stock has a market cap of $486.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.86 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Movado Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 707,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 191,970 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 212.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 77,279 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 536,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

