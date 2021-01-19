M&T Bank (MTB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $144.77 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day moving average is $110.34. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.80.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

