MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) (LON:MYX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.00

MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) (LON:MYX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.00 and traded as low as $28.00. MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 21,124 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The stock has a market cap of £5.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98.

About MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

