N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) Receives GBX 70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 70 ($0.91).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) in a report on Friday.

Get N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Rachel Izzard purchased 57,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £34,999.97 ($45,727.68).

N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) stock traded down GBX 3.72 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 62.28 ($0.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,267,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,546. N Brown Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.47 ($1.40). The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.36. The stock has a market cap of £180.33 million and a PE ratio of 7.33.

About N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.