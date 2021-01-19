Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys 22,337 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. First Command Bank bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara bought 1,925 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,945.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,804.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,223 shares of company stock valued at $89,300 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ UBSI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.58. 403,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

