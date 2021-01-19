Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after buying an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,093.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 944,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,001,000 after buying an additional 864,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,813,000 after buying an additional 608,682 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Shares of COP traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,166,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,097,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $64.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.