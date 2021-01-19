Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,888,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 137,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.96. The stock had a trading volume of 412,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,001. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

