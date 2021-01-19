Nasdacoin Hits Market Cap of $190,656.45 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $190,656.45 and $241,513.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,433,389 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

