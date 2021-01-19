Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Natural Health Trends stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. 303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,800. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $60.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.