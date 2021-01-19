NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Downgraded to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RBSPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NatWest Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Investec cut shares of NatWest Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RBSPF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,533. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

