New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Position Cut by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lessened its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

NYMT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. 26,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,400. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

