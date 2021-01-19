Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR) Trading 1.4% Higher

Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. 154,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 222,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.16 million and a P/E ratio of -185.00.

Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) Company Profile (CVE:PCR)

Pinecrest Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration and junior mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds a 100% interest in the Enchi gold project located in southwest Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.