Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 0.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 14,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $158,553.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,200.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,818. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.54. 262,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,621,460. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.