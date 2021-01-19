NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.47 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 51.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $895.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 84.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.16 or 0.00428147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003283 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,757,376,788 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

