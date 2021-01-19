NextEra Energy’s (NEE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.14.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.87. The stock had a trading volume of 229,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 295,468 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.