Nibble Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (NBXC)

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. Nibble has a market cap of $94.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nibble has traded 82.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nibble coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Nibble Profile

Nibble is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,269,549 coins and its circulating supply is 269,549 coins. Nibble’s official website is www.nibble-nibble.com.

Nibble Coin Trading

Nibble can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nibble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nibble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nibble using one of the exchanges listed above.

