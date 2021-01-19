Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) fell 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 129,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 173,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCPCF)

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

