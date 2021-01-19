Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Niu Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Niu Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,110. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $41.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

