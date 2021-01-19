Noir (NOR) Market Cap Reaches $207,954.39

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Noir token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Noir has traded up 68% against the dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $207,954.39 and approximately $393.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00104227 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,416,827 tokens. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

