Northland Securities Increases Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target to $25.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Shares of PRCH stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 49,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,600. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $18.29.

About Porch Group

Porch.com, Inc operates an online platform that connects homeowners with local home repair services. The company also facilitates customers to arrange set-up and installation for purchased goods through overstock e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers Service Attach, a tool that enables overstock customers to add installation or assembly services to online shopping carts.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.